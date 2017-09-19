IDEA gets green light for new school in Gardere area

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the new school does not have an official name yet.

Construction on a new IDEA charter school in south Baton Rouge will begin in the coming weeks, and officials hope to open next fall.

The school is one of a crop of charter schools on target to open next year. IDEA broke ground earlier this month on another campus near Cortana Mall. Chris Meyer, CEO of the local nonprofit New Schools for Baton Rouge, says Arizona-based charter BASIS will break ground soon on a building near Woman’s Hospital, and Collegiate Academy is set to move into a new building in north Baton Rouge next year.

New Schools is partnering with IDEA on the development of the Gardere-area project and has been in negotiations with LSU for a land swap for the property for months.

The final paperwork should be signed “any day” on the transaction, says Patrick Martin, LSU’s assistant vice president for real estate, public partnerships and compliance.

As part of the land deal, IDEA will get the 10 acres on Innovation Park Drive next to the Emerge Center for its new campus. In return, LSU gets a 0.8-acre plot of land on W. State Street near Louie’s Cafe that was formerly home to McDonalds. Both properties were valued at $1.8 million, Martin says.

The city-parish Planning Commission Monday gave the green light to IDEA to build the new south Baton Rouge school, which does not yet have an official name.

According to Board of Supervisors documents from this summer, if LSU had sold the land to IDEA, the money would have been required by law to go to the state general fund. Instead, LSU went forward with the land swap.

“It was a fairly complex deal to get done, but we got it done,” says Ken Campbell, executive director of IDEA’s south Louisiana region.

Campbell says he hopes to break ground on the new school by early October and open for students next fall, the same time as the north Baton Rouge campus.

The state approved IDEA for four schools in Baton Rouge, but Campbell says he plans get the two schools up and running before pursuing more locations. He envisions the south Baton Rouge school serving residents of the Gardere area, as well as the growing neighborhoods in the region, “regardless of income level.”

“I think the size of the city makes it possible,” Campbell says. “Some places are so big it just seems unwieldy … I think Baton Rouge is the right size for us to have an outsized impact.”

Both the Innovation Park and Cortana locations will initially operate as K-2 and 6th grade schools, eventually growing to K-12 and serving around 1,400 to 1,500 students each, Campbell says.

—Sam Karlin