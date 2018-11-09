ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
- Baton Rouge shocker: John Paul Funes, former head of OLOL Foundation, focus of forgery and embezzlement investigation.
- Surprising sales price: Bon Carré Business Center fetches $30.5 million after three-day online auction.
- Voices heard: Voters just say no to Central’s city government, ousting the current mayor, police chief and four council members.
- Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge files Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- EBR voters approve fantasy sports betting but hold on before drafting Drew Brees.
