IBM has more employees in India than in the US

IBM once dominated the early days of computing in the U.S, operating offices and factories from New York to Silicon Valley.

But over the past decade, the tech company has shifted its center of gravity halfway around the world to India, where it employs about 130,000 people—more than in any other country including the U.S., The New York Times reports.

Employees in India account for one-third of IBM’s total work force, with their work spanning the entire gamut of the company’s businesses—from managing the computing needs of global giants to performing cutting-edge research.

The company’s employment in India has nearly doubled since 2007, even as its work force in the United States has shrunk through waves of layoffs and buyouts.

IBM—which failed to meet hiring goals in Louisiana—refuses to disclose exact numbers, but outsiders estimate that it employs well under 100,000 people at its American offices now, down from 130,000 in 2007.

The New York Times has the full story.