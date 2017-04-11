IBERIABANK opens first downtown Baton Rouge branch

IBERIABANK has opened its eighth Baton Rouge location and its first downtown branch in the Onyx Residences, a mixed-use development on Third Street.

“It was a long time coming that we had a downtown presence,” Downtown Branch Manager Norman Theriot said at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting. “We’re geared toward small business, which makes us really excited to be here with all the development in downtown Baton Rouge.”

The long-planned Onyx Residences opened its residential spaces last fall after several delays, and late last year Regal Nails opened on the first floor.

IBERIABANK followed, opening Feb. 24. Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning dropped out of its lease several months ago for unknown reasons.

Tina Rance, marketing director for Commercial Properties Realty Trust, says the company is looking to lease the remaining 3,300 square feet of commercial space, which is split into three spaces but could be leased by one company.

Rance says the company is open to leasing the space to restaurants or for office space. The residences at Onyx are at 80% occupancy, she adds.

The $7 million, five-story development is located at 161 Third St., next to The Watermark hotel.

