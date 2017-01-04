Hyundai subsidiary opening automotive inland distribution center in Shreveport

A Hyundai subsidiary is opening an inland distribution center for imported vehicles inside the former General Motors plant in Shreveport and will bring 150 new direct jobs to the area.

The jobs created by GLOVIS America—a subsidiary of Hyundai GLOVIS Co., which is part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group—will have an average salary of $31,760, plus benefits, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also result in 246 new indirect jobs, for a total of 396 new jobs in northwest Louisiana.

GLOVIS America is a third-party, finished-vehicle logistics company for Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America.

At the distribution center, employees will outfit imported vehicles with equipment and exterior upgrades, as requested by local dealers. GLOVIS will make a $1 million capital investment in the plant. The first vehicles arrived in Shreveport by rail on Tuesday.

Future shipments will arrive from South Korea and potentially from other U.S. sites. The state is offering use of its Enterprise Zone Program to GLOVIS.

