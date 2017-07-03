Hurricane predictions may be hampered by Trump budget proposal

Recent progress in forecasting the intensity of hurricanes—which has lagged behind storm track forecasting—could be undermined by proposed cuts in federal funding for tropical weather research, says the retiring chief of a team of U.S. hurricane specialists.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched the Hurricane Forecast Improvement Program in 2009 with a $13 million budget, according to The Associated Press, but funding has since shrunk to less than half that, and President Donald Trump’s proposed budget includes further cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service.

“It’s hanging on really by a thread in terms of funding,” says James Franklin, who oversaw the National Hurricane Center team that releases tropical storm forecasts and warnings.

Franklin retired last week, ending a 35-year NOAA career that included 83 flights breaching hurricane eyewalls.

During that time he was on research teams that made breakthroughs in tropical storm forecasting and in the understanding of the winds circling a hurricane’s eye. His research with dropsondes—sensor-filled tubes that send weather data as they fall through hurricanes—helped improve forecasts of storm tracks and led NOAA to buy a “hurricane hunter” jet that’s still used today.

He also helped develop new GPS dropsondes that showed how eyewall winds vary.

The Associated Press has the full story.