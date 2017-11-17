Hunter’s Run finds new location in Carville

Hunter’s Run Gun Club, which left its Port Allen location earlier this year after a lease dispute with the West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff, has landed in a new home in Carville, the club announced today.

Hunter’s Run President Ron Duplessis tells members in an email that the club will likely have a soft opening sometime in December. Duplessis has been searching for a new location for several months and previously said he wanted to locate on the east side of the Mississippi River.

The club has partnered with the Louisiana National Guard and the Gillis W. Long Center for the new location, which is along River Road in Iberville Parish. The facility is currently home to the Louisiana National Guard, a jobs corps center and the National Hansen’s Disease Museum, among others.

“(The location) provides an easily accessible club while also being secluded and unencumbered by encroachment,” the announcement says.

The club will operate out of several facilities on the grounds and will grow in phases, and include a full pro shop, classrooms for safety courses and several shooting courses. Former members of Hunter’s Run will retain their memberships, Duplessis says in the email.

—Sam Karlin