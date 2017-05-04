Howell Village development set to move forward after delays over lawmakers’ concerns

The developer of a planned $44 million multifamily complex and elected officials from north Baton Rouge have agreed to move forward with the project after some raised concerns that the area does not have the resources and infrastructure to accommodate the influx of people the development would bring.

The State Bond Commission on Wednesday approved $33 million in financing for the 380-unit townhome development known as Howell Village, which will be located at Howell Boulevard and 72nd Avenue near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

Lawmakers asked to delay the financing process last week so they could meet with the developer. Now that that’s happened and a consensus has been reached on the project’s details, the financing of Howell Village now goes to the Louisiana Housing Corporation for final approval.

Tennessee-based developer Gary Gibbs, who specializes in affordable housing and hotels, announced the project in January. The development will feature affordable housing and senior living units, with rents ranging from $671 per month for one-bedroom units to $1,089 per month for four-bedroom units.

State Sen. Regina Barrow and Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks initially questioned whether the area will be able to support the hundreds of people the development will bring. The two had concerns about a lack of schools, overburdened infrastructure and beautification issues, among other things. They also pointed to a lack of grocery stores and retailers in the area.

But this week they met with a representative of the developer, who quelled many of the concerns by detailing initiatives planned to go along with the development and assured them the complex would be well-kept and not an eyesore.

“I’m not absolutely thrilled because there are some other things I wish were in place,” Barrow says. “I will definitely stay very engaged with the project, and my goal going forward is to bring the other amenities we need in the community.”

Barrow says the developer’s team agreed to beautification initiatives like a green space, as well as a clubhouse for residents of the complex. Barrow says the clubhouse is aimed at providing students with a place to do after-school tutoring sessions and other activities. The developer will also be working closely with the city-parish on infrastructure projects in the area, Barrow says.

A representative for Gibbs declined to comment for this story.

At Wednesday’s Bond Commission meeting, lobbyist John Davis, a representative for Gibbs, said he had reached a deal with the area lawmakers to go forward with the project, calling the development a “huge catalyst” for north Baton Rouge.

With approval from the commission secured, the project will likely go before the Louisiana Housing Corporation next week. Gibbs is asking for $13.4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the project.

