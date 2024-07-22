How a CEO’s journey can often resemble a theatrical play

When you ask a new CEO to imagine giving their retirement speech in eight or 10 years, it’s striking how they describe their accomplishments. But as Harvard Business Review writes, it’s useful to think of the CEO’s tenure as an arc shaped by three distinct acts.

Act 1 is about taking charge, establishing legitimacy, and using the opportunity that comes from being the new person in command.

Act 2 is about recalibrating and reenergizing the organization based on the results of Act 1.

Act 3 is about preparing to hand the reins to a successor—and ensuring the company is positioned for longer-term success.

CEOs today face tremendous pressure for short-term results, and it may seem ill-advised for new leaders to plan for a tenure that stretches a decade or more. CEOs who approach each act with a clear intention are more likely to achieve early wins and build legitimacy, increasing their odds of succeeding in the job for years to come.

