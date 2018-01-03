Houston firm delays construction of Louisiana LNG terminal until 2019

Houston-based Tellurian is pushing back construction of its multibillion Driftwood LNG production and export terminal south of Lake Charles for at least a year, The American Press reports.

Tellurian originally planned to begin construction on the terminal this year and begin shipping LNG to global buyers by 2022. But after federal regulators last week released a schedule for the final environmental review of the project and an associated 96-mile pipeline, the company pushed those dates back to 2019 and 2023, respectively.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will issue the project’s final environmental impact statement on Oct. 12, opening a 90-day window for other federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency to issue their approvals.

FERC also must issue its final approval before construction can begin. Tellurian has contracted with construction contractor Bechtel to design and construct Driftwood for $15.2 billion.

