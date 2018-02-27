House Republicans backing down on Louisiana special session demands

Some spending-control proposals once declared critical for getting GOP support for tax votes in Louisiana’s ongoing special session have been jettisoned by House Republican leaders.

Moreover, other ideas have been watered down, and the remaining package is part of the larger tax negotiations, awaiting a House debate scheduled for Wednesday.

Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras issued an ultimatum of sorts before the session began, telling Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards that the package of items labeled as “budget reforms” must pass in exchange for tax votes to help close a nearly $1 billion budget gap without making deep reductions to state services.

But at least two of the proposals carry significant price tags, even as GOP lawmakers describe them as avenues to rein in long-term spending.

Efforts to require cost-sharing for some Medicaid patients, such as co-pays for services, have been shelved amid opposition from both Republicans and Democrats. Republicans have moved forward with a measure aimed at requiring some adult Medicaid recipients to work.

But that bill has been substantially gutted, leaving most decisions to Louisiana’s health secretary for the work-requirement design and barring loss of health coverage for those who don’t meet the mandate. Also, the program pitched to control state spending is estimated to cost millions to set up a tracking system and the work requirement would begin only if lawmakers agree to spend the money.

