Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge announces new board chair

Nathan Spicer, of Spicer Construction Inc., will serve as the 2019 chair of the board of directors for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, leading the organization through its recently announced rebrand.

Spicer, owner of Spicer Construction, has been a member of the Home Builders Association since 2003, according to the association’s announcement. Spicer has also served on the Louisiana Home Builders Association Board of Directors,

The local association, formerly known as the Capital Region Builders Association, includes more than 400 licensed builders and over 950 businesses. In an effort to better represent its members and gain national leverage, the association decided this month to rebrand and create a new logo as the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, or HBA of GBR.