Home Bank buys IberiaBank site in Baton Rouge for $1.5M

Home Bank is moving into the former IberiaBank branch at 3524 South Sherwood Forest Blvd. as the Lafayette-based bank continues to expand it’s Baton Rouge footprint.

IberiaBank Corporation sold the 4,800-square-foot building to Home Bank for $1.475 million in a deal that closed Friday, according to sales documents. The per-square-foot sales price for the Class B office space works out to $307.29.

The property sale comes six months after Home Bank announced it would open a branch in Long Farm Village. Home Bank currently has three branches in Baton Rouge, and 40 locations throughout Louisiana.

Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty represented the buyer, while Beau Box and Cade Bogan of Beau Box Real Estate represented the seller.