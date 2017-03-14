Hillar Moore pushes back on some criminal justice reform ideas

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III today said DAs from throughout Louisiana will oppose some recommendations expected from a state task force considering sweeping changes to the criminal justice system.

After a wide-ranging talk at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon hosted by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish, Moore said he’s expecting several recommendations, mostly dealing with violent offenses, from the task force that are “non-starters” with the Louisiana District Attorneys Association. Moore is the immediate past president of the association.

The Justice Reinvestment Task Force is set to release its recommendations on Thursday. It remains unclear what the final report will look like, but NOLA.com published a draft report, and Moore said he has heard the group will recommend lessening violent crime punishments.

“This premise started with Louisiana housing more nonviolent offenders than anywhere else,” Moore said. “It has morphed into violent crimes as well.”

Moore said he will oppose any softening of sentencing on violent offenders, and he disagrees with classifying drug dealers as nonviolent offenders. Other ideas that have been floated, like a felony class system, could present unintended hurdles as well, Moore argued, as the criminal code is already complicated.

“The devil is in the details,” he said.

Louisiana has long been plagued by a criminal justice system that systematically locks up more people per capita than anywhere else in the country, despite having similar rates of crime to other states. Gov. John Bel Edwards last year created the Justice Reinvestment Task Force and charged it with creating proposals that will shape his agenda in the upcoming legislative session.

Edwards’ goal is to rid Louisiana of the title of prison capital of the U.S., which as a country locks up more people per capita than anywhere else in the world.

But Moore’s comments could indicate strong pushback on some of the proposals from law enforcement, who reform advocates say have traditionally defeated these types of efforts in the past. Moore disputes that account, noting several pieces of reform legislation the Louisiana District Attorneys Association has supported over the years.

Efforts to reform the criminal justice system are not new. But the business community has notably come on board this time around, leading some advocates to believe they can garner the support they need from the GOP-led Legislature.

A key component to the effort has been the potential to save millions of dollars in the long run by reducing prison populations. Moore said the state should invest the money wisely, looking at alleviating recidivism and bolstering services to juveniles who wind up in jail.

“Is it realistic to let 5,000 folks go?” Moore said. “Well, what are you going to do once you let them go?”

