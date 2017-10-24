Highland Commons shopping center sold for $1.4M

A private investor has purchased the Highland Commons shopping center at the corner of Highland Road and Old Jefferson Highway for $1.4 million in a deal that closed Monday.

The buyer is listed as Highland Commons LLC, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. The seller is Discovery Real Estate and Development.

Grey Mullins, founder and principal of Grey Mullins Commercial Properties, represented the buyer for this transaction, while Brent Garrett of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.

Current tenants of the 10,000-square-foot shopping center include a chinese restaurant, an insurance agency, nail salon and gym.

Mullins says 1,200 square feet of retail space is vacant because Papa Murphy’s moved out last year and a new tenant has yet to be signed.