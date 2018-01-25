Higher education decline prompts US fall to No.11 on Bloomberg Innovation Index

The U.S. has dropped out of the top 10 of the Bloomberg Innovation Index for the first time in the ranking’s six-year history, tumbling to 11th from the No. 9 spot last year.

The index scores countries using seven criteria, including research and development spending and the concentration of high-tech public companies. South Korea ranks No. 1, followed by Sweden, Singapore, Germany and Switzerland.

The U.S. decline is due mainly to a slump in a post-secondary education category, which includes new science and engineering graduates in the labor force, Bloomberg says. The nation also declined in value-added manufacturing even though it did improve in productivity.

“Other nations have responded with smart, well-funded innovation policies like better R&D tax incentives, more government funding for research, more funding for technology commercialization initiatives,” says Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Washington D.C.-based Information Technology & Innovation Foundation.

Read more.