Higher than average sale prices for some flooded Baton Rouge homes baffles appraiser

As more and more insurance money pours into Baton Rouge following the August flood, many of the homes that were flooded and repaired appear to be selling at prices at or above their previous market value.

Appraiser Bill Cobb of Accurate Valuations Group has analyzed 40 sales of flooded homes in the area that closed between September and today, based on data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors and MLS. Cobb found 72% of repaired homes had no discount because they were flooded.

In fact, those homes sold for around $10 per square foot more than the median sales price of homes in the respective subdivision before the flood.

“Does today’s buyer understand if they’re overpaying for a home? I don’t believe they do,” Cobb says in an email to Daily Report. “I scratch my head on some of these sales prices and generally decline the assignment if I can’t support the sales price.”

For instance, Cobb found in the Park Forest neighborhood, which was severely damaged by flooding, the sales price of a home was $15,000 to $20,000 higher than he thought it should have been. Cobb says he declined the purchase appraisal order for that assignment. Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge and South Point in Denham Springs are other prime examples of heavily damaged neighborhoods with high prices, Cobb adds.

Pat Wattam, of RE/MAX First, says the market value for flooded homes is skyrocketing because the renovations are making the homes nicer than they were before the flood.

“For us it’s going to be how nicely the homes are redone—that is key,” Wattam says. “We’re seeing them sell in days.”

Still, many people have not received their insurance money yet, and Wattam says in the next several months more insurance payouts could further fuel the residential market. Sherwood Forest neighborhoods are coming back from the flood at a good clip, while Livingston Parish has been the slowest to recover, Wattam adds.

—Sam Karlin