Here’s why this year’s property tax bill doesn’t show where your money is going

Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish won’t get a breakdown on where their taxes are going this year after a software upgrade inadvertently consolidated much of the information on property tax bills.

Brian Wilson, the parish tax assessor, says he decided to upgrade his office’s software this year, making the bills far less detailed and resulting in “a few” calls from rankled property owners. He plans to update the system next year to include the breakdown of which millages apply to each property and how much they cost.

“We got a few (calls from upset taxpayers). The only thing I can tell them is all the millages and those detailed descriptions are on our website. It just didn’t get put on the bill this year,” Wilson says. “We were going to (change it) regardless whether I got one call or 20 calls. People want to see where their money is going, and I think they should.”

In years past, taxpayers could see a complete list of which millages applied to them and how much they cost, including how much tax money was going to the Baton Rouge general fund, library system and BREC, among other things.

This year, there are only a handful of taxes displayed on the bill, and most of the millages are folded into “Parish,” “City of Baton Rouge,” or “EBR School District.”

While the change is relatively minor, it comes at a time of heightened tension over property taxes in the parish. A tax dedicated to the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging—which doesn’t show up as its own line on the new bills—has stoked controversy after revelations of allegedly improper activities by the agency’s director. The Metro Council also refused to put a tax proposed for transportation infrastructure improvement on the ballot this year, and a proposed property tax to fund police salary increases has split the council again ahead of a vote next month.

Next year, Wilson says, the bill will specify the specific millages, including the Council on Aging and library system taxes.

“It’s going to get corrected,” he says.

—Sam Karlin