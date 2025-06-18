Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Whooping cough is making a comeback

Whooping cough is back and cases are climbing across the country, including here in Louisiana. Also known as pertussis, whooping cough is a bacterial infection that causes severe coughing fits—the kind that can make it hard to breathe, sleep or even eat. It gets its name from the “whooping” sound some people make when gasping for air after a coughing spell. The biggest concern with this illness is for babies and young kids. They’re more likely to get seriously sick from it, and in some cases, it can be life-threatening. But teens and adults can catch it too, often spreading it without knowing. It spreads through coughing, sneezing, or even talking. Learn more about whooping cough.