Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: What your fingernails say about your health

Your nails, like your hair, can reveal clues about your health. Here are some common fingernail problems and what they could mean:

Ridges: Vertical ridges are a normal sign of aging, while horizontal ridges could be a sign of disease or deficiency.

White spots on nails: White spots are a sign of past injury to that nail.

Rippled or pitted nails: If your nails look like they have tiny, ice pick-like indentions, it could be a sign of psoriasis.

Dry and brittle nails: If your nails frequently crack or split, there may be an issue with your thyroid.