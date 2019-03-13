Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: How does a herniated disk feel?

Your spinal column has disks that act as shock absorbers for your spine. When one of those disks crack or herniates, it can press on nearby nerves and cause a lot of pain. How do you know if you may have a herniated disk?

Symptoms typically occur on one side and can include:

Pain, numbness or tingling sensation that radiates along the lower back, down to the buttocks, knee and even foot

Weakness on the affected side

Discomfort when siting for long periods of time

Increased pain with a cough or sneeze