    Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: How does a herniated disk feel?

    By
    -

    Your spinal column has disks that act as shock absorbers for your spine. When one of those disks crack or herniates, it can press on nearby nerves and cause a lot of pain. How do you know if you may have a herniated disk?

    Symptoms typically occur on one side and can include:

    • Pain, numbness or tingling sensation that radiates along the lower back, down to the buttocks, knee and even foot
    • Weakness on the affected side
    • Discomfort when siting for long periods of time
    • Increased pain with a cough or sneeze

    Read more from Baton Rouge General.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR