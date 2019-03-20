Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is your lip balm helping or hurting?

That the lip balm you’re using to soothe your chapped lips might actually be making your lips more chapped. It’s all about the combination of ingredients in the product you’re using. Ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid pull moisture out of the skin, while ingredients such as shea butter, beeswax, or coconut oil, act as a barrier and keep the moisture from evaporating. Besides looking for a lip balm with a combination of these ingredients, you can also do things like use sugar and honey to exfoliate chapped lips. Sugar will attract moisture, while the honey will keep in the moisture.

Learn more about ways to care for your chapped lips