Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Hydration Therapy – Healthy or Hype?

Hydration therapy, vitamin infusion or IV therapy are hot new health trends-but do they really work? Hydration therapy rapidly replenishes fluids in your body in ways that drinking water can’t. When you drink water, it can take several hours to rehydrate because your large intestine absorbs most of the water. Hydration therapy gets you feeling refreshed much faster. Through a small IV inserted in your arm, fluids can be delivered directly into your bloodstream for immediate hydration. In addition to rapid hydration, there are several other clinical benefits of hydration therapy including migraine relief, hangover cures, athletic recovery, and stress relief.

