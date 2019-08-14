Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Back-to-school breakfast and lunchbox ideas

Ready or not, it’s back to school time. As a mom of two little ones, I get the weekday time crunch. But as a dietitian, I want you to know how important it is for your children to stick to a healthy diet, especially during the school year. Eating right improves mood, boosts energy and promotes focus—the perfect ingredients for a great day at school. I hope these breakfast, lunch and snack ideas help ease you back in to the school year.

Monday

Breakfast: Fruit with scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage

Lunch: Chicken salad with plantain chips, grapes, cherry tomato and cucumber skewers

Snack: Banana with peanut butter or almond butter