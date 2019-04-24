Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Good rule of thumb—Stop texting

Have you heard of texting thumb? Different from carpal tunnel, texting thumb is brought on by the overuse of the flexor tendon—used to manipulate the thumb. Some of the first signs of texting thumb are:

Clicking or popping sounds when the thumb is moved Pain and numbness in the wrist and fingers

If initial symptoms are ignored or left untreated, the thumb can lock in place, or tendons around the thumb can become inflamed from repetitive strain. The best way to avoid texting thumb is to give your thumb a break every now and then and let your other fingers do the typing.