Health checkups go mobile with new tech from Baton Rouge firm

A local health tech startup has developed a mobile device and software solutions platform that allows doctors to remotely monitor patients with chronic conditions between visits.

Vishal Vasanji and LSU Professor James Davis cofounded Health Engagements, which launched at the Louisiana Tech Park in May and ultimately seeks to help hospitals reduce spending on patients with chronic conditions and reduce readmissions.

“People with chronic conditions account for 86% of health care spending in this country,” Vasanji says. “Hospitals try to focus resources on containing those costs as much as possible.”

Doctors can be unaware of their patients’ health statuses after their patients leave appointments, Vasanji says. A deterioration in a patient’s health—whether through natural progression or as the result of not following a care plan—can lead to a costly hospital stay.

Health Engagements is hoping to change that.

The company provides kits—deployed to patients’ homes—that include mobile health devices with bluetooth capabilities and a data-collection hub similar to a router.

Information patients generate when they self-monitor their conditions is transmitted through the hub and directly into their electronic medical records, which their doctor or clinical care team can easily access. Vasanji adds the company’s software automatically detects when a patient is skewing off track.

“If the numbers don’t look normal, we can get reach out to the patient or the doctor can reach out and talk to the patient and find out what’s going on and nip the problem in the bud,” he says.

Vasanji says Health Engagements is currently in talks with local hospital systems and groups to find a partner to pilot its remote monitoring platform.

Similar companies already in existence in the U.S. have reported reductions in 30-day readmissions and return on investments for hospitals and health groups within 3 to 5 years.

—Alexandria Burris