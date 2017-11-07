Harvey Gulf International Marine forms new LNG transportation company

New Orleans-based Harvey Gulf International Marine has formed a new marine transportation company called Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport.

Q-LNG will own and operate assets providing marine transportation of liquefied natural gas, according to a news release issued this morning. The company is 70% owned by Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry and 30% owned by Harvey Gulf.

Q-LNG already has entered into a long-term contract with Shell Trading Company to deliver LNG as a fuel source to various ports in Florida and the Caribbean. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The eastern ports of Florida are very busy with pleasure-craft, and Q-LNG will be focused and dedicated to deliver extremely safe transit to all the ports we will service,” Guidry says in the news release.

Q-LNG has contracted with VT Halter Marine for the construction of America’s first offshore LNG Articulated Tug and Barge, which is designed to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG.