Half of ABC board members from Baton Rouge replaced for poor meeting attendance

More than half of the Alcohol Beverage Control board members for East Baton Rouge Parish were replaced Wednesday because five out of eight members had not met the requirement to attended at least 75% of 2017’s meetings, WBRZ-TV reports.

The members’ absence was highlighted by an appeal filed by Chad Bailey, owner of Florida Boulevard nightclub XBIO, who contends the incomplete board invalidated the board’s decision to reject a permanent license for the club, although neighboring residents were not in favor of the club’s existence.

XBIO opened in January under a temporary permit, in the renovated space of an old bar in the same location. Bailey’s lawyer Kris Perret says he has never heard of a business in good standing being denied a permanent license.

At least one outgoing board member, Franz Borghardt, says he opened a new law firm last year and was unable to attend the required amount of meetings.

Staff for the Metro Council say replacing the volunteer ABC members due to attendance violations is not uncommon. Appointees to the board serve as volunteers without compensation.

