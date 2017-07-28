The Halal Guys planning first Baton Rouge location near LSU

The Halal Guys, a popular Middle Eastern restaurant chain that started as a food cart in New York City, is opening its first Baton Rouge location at 320 Lee Dr. this fall.

Logan Trotter, an early franchisee of Zoe’s Kitchen, is franchising the new fast casual restaurant, which is under construction next to the new MOOYAH Burgers near LSU.

“We want to be the Chipotle of Middle Eastern and mediterranean food,” Trotter says. “I think Baton Rouge is very accepting of ethnic food. I think we’ll fit in nicely.”

The new franchise will be Trotter’s fifth location. He has three in New Orleans and one in Shreveport.

The Halal Guys has a simple menu of chicken, beef gyros and falafel, served either in a sandwich or platter and served with an assortment of toppings, sauces and sides. The three founding partners opened the concept as a halal food cart in New York City in 1990 before building two brick-and-mortar restaurants. They have since expanded to dozens of locations.

Construction on Trotter’s 2,200-square-foot space began this week, and he is aiming to open in October.

Andrew Kimble and Brent Struthers, leasing agents for the Lee Drive retail center, say they are also in talks with a women’s boutique store for the development. MOOYAH signed a lease last year for its second Baton Rouge location at the center, which is located just northwest of the Highland Road intersection.

—Sam Karlin