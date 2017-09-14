Gulf Coast groups urge Congress to reform National Flood Insurance Program

Gulf Coast groups are ramping up efforts to get Congress to reform the National Flood Insurance program, USA Today reports.

Representatives from the South Lafourche Levee District Board of Commissioners and others from Louisiana and Alabama are in Washington D.C. this week to urge members of Congress to reform and renew the program.

The groups have been meeting with lawmakers in the Senate and the House to make the case for the program reauthorization. Congress voted last week on a Hurricane Harvey disaster aid package that included a three-month extension of the program, which was set to expire Sept. 30.

Congressional lawmakers are trying to figure how to reform the program, which covers about 5 million policyholders and is expected to run out of money in October.

Read the full story.