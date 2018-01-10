Guest column: Louisiana needs new solutions for tax reform

All politicians, no matter their political leanings, promise some form of tax reform, says Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in a new column.

“The catch is politicians all mean different things when they say ‘tax reform,’” Waguespack writes. “It is often quite challenging for us all to know exactly what they intend to accomplish when they say it.”

Congress passed their version of tax reform last month, and Waguespack says it has had an immediate impact because they were clear in their approach to eliminate some exemptions and credits, and then use those savings to lower tax rates across the board.

As a result, the stock market surged, companies of all sizes announced plans to raise wages and give bonuses to workers, and make investments in new equipment, Waguespack says.

In the coming weeks, it will be Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature’s turn to decide how they will define tax reform in Louisiana, he writes, noting that more than $1 billion in temporary taxes passed in 2016 will expire this summer.

The two-year bridge, Waguespack says, was intended to give elected officials the time needed to learn how our government works and how it could be made more efficient. It was also meant to give them time to develop a long-term plan for funding government and was never intended to just be a temporary tax bridge to permanent new taxes.

“Well, a few weeks ago, the governor announced his plan, and it is unfortunately once again a tax-only solution to government shortfalls,” writes Waguespack.

Edwards has proposed using a combination of personal income tax increases and sales tax expansions to replace the current expiring taxes and fund government “roughly as we have always known it,” Waguespack says.

“While there are many questions that need to be answered by the administration as to who it is specifically targeting with these new tax shifts and how it compares to other states, the takeaway is fairly clear: This plan calls for many new taxes to replace some old taxes. No real spending cuts … no real government reforms,” Waguespack writes. “There has to be a better way.”

Read the full column.