Guaranty shuffles lineup to replace ‘Walton and Johnson’

When news broke earlier this week that the “Walton and Johnson” radio show would change its affiliates in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Guaranty Media said it would soon announce a new morning show to fill the void.

Guaranty—which owns THE EAGLE 98.1 FM, the now-former Capital Region affiliate for “Walton and Johnson”—has announced said replacement, though it appears the vacancy will be filled via a lineup shuffle.

Guaranty says in a news release that beginning Jan. 9, EAGLE 98.1’s morning slot will be filled by “Condon Uncensored” with Richard Condon and Anna Betts. That show has held the station’s 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekday time slot until now.

Condon and Betts will have a new partner, though. Joining them on the show will be radio veteran Scott Robb, who teamed up with Condon 20 years ago on one of 98.1’s first ever morning shows, Guaranty’s news release says. The show will air on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The broadcasting group also appears to be eyeing a shift in focus for its morning radio broadcasts. While “Walton and Johnson” largely focused on politics, national stories and irreverent humor, Guaranty says “Condon Uncensored” will be “music intensive,” with periodic sports and traffic updates.

Meanwhile, rock music enthusiast and radio veteran Mike Benson will take over 98.1’s midday shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scotty Drake, who currently holds the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. slot, will shift to a 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. show titled “The Drive with the Drake.” He’ll keep his “sidekick,” Dan Day, who will also continue to host his evening show “Night with Day” from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tony Lightfoot will begin an overnight broadcast called “The Overnight Invasion” that will run from midnight to 5:30 a.m.

Formerly heard on 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge and Bayou 95.7 FM in New Orleans, “Walton and Johnson” on Monday began being broadcast from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on iHeartMedia radio stations in both cities. Guaranty has sued the radio duo, claiming a breach of contract over the move.

