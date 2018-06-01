Group pushing Ascension Parish government change submitting new proposal

After submitting conflicting proposals to a committee studying a rewrite of the Ascension Parish government this week, the business-led group A Better Ascension is expected to submit a new, consolidated version of its Home Rule Charter proposal by 5 p.m. today.

The 12-member Ascension Parish Home Rule Charter Revision Committee voted 6-4 Wednesday to recommend that the parish council let voters decide if Ascension should replace its elected parish president with an appointed parish manager. If the council agrees, the item would appear on the Dec. 8 ballot.

However, Roy Quezaire Jr., a former state lawmaker and committee chairman, said ABA’s different proposals contained “conflicting messages,” prompting the group to re-submit its proposal for changing the executive structure of parish government.

Adding to the confusion, minutes after voting to give the choice to voters, committee member Rodney Hernandez submitted a proposal that would add a “ceremonial” parish president to the government system.

“Mr. Hernandez came up with that at the 11th hour, which really blindsided us. We had never heard of that,” Quezaire told Daily Report this afternoon.

Committee members who voted in support of the proposal for the parish manager on Wednesday may call for a reconsideration, essentially rescinding the original approved proposal and voting on the consolidated version.

The committee has until July 18 to present to the parish council any issues they would like to have on the Dec. 8 ballot.