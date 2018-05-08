Group championing business growth along I-10 corridor begins meeting in Baton Rouge

The Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana is now hosting quarterly luncheons in Baton Rouge to connect business professionals along the Interstate 10 corridor and expand its reach in the Capital Region.

The organization usually hold its events in New Orleans, but former state chapter President David Rieveschl says he hopes emphasizing growth and reaching out to professionals in the Baton Rouge area will help connect the city with other nearby markets to allow South Louisiana to compete as a region.

“We need to be working as a region,” Rieveschl says. “If we don’t compete as a region, we’ll be clobbered by other cities and states. We need to gather our resources together to drive our economy together.”

Linking the state’s submarkets together will also bring national attention to an underappreciated market, current state chapter President Eli Feinstein says.

The Association for Corporate Growth touts itself as a merger and acquisitions organization for capital providers, C-suite executives, service providers and intermediaries, and has more than 50 chapters and over 14,500 members nationwide. The Louisiana chapter was established in 2006.

The association kicked off its efforts to expand with a luncheon at City Club of Baton Rouge today, at which Baton Rouge Area Foundation President and CEO John Davies spoke about initiatives of the foundation and how they can help drive economic growth across the region. The next quarterly luncheon will be held in August.