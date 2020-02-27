Groundbreaking agreement expands open access publishing for LSU researchers 

The LSU Libraries are leading the way in open access through a new agreement with the American Chemical Society.

The agreement allows for up to 28 LSU authors to publish open access articles in any of the ACS’s journals. It also gives LSU affiliates access to read the same journals, which will provide greater access for academic researchers.

“We are the first research institution in North America to reach a transformative agreement with the ACS. This groundbreaking agreement is a significant development for the libraries’ strategies to build systems that support scholarship and to advocate for and organize open access adoption among faculty and graduate students,” says Stanley Wilder, dean of LSU Libraries in an announcement this week.

The landmark agreement moves away from the traditional publishing model of having readers pay for journal access, to one that provides a new form of open access by shifting costs away from the author. In the past, LSU researchers, like assistant chemistry professor Noémie Elgrishi, had to choose between not publishing their research findings as open access articles—limiting their reach to only those who could pay to read—or finding extra funds to cover the charges for making an article open access.

“The ACS publishes some of the most influential journals in chemistry,” Elgrishi says, “Most of them publish using a hybrid model in which papers are not open access except if the authors pay a fee, so most researchers could not publish open access in ACS journals.”

This agreement makes expanded use of open access more realistic, and will possibly become the default option, Elgrishi says, adding that it will expand the reach of LSU’s top-tier chemistry research. Read the full announcement.