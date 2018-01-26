Grandmaster Flash, Sheila E headlining Baton Rouge’s Ebb and Flow Festival

Legendary hip-hop artist Grandmaster Flash and Grammy-nominated percussionist Sheila E are headlining this year’s Ebb and Flow Festival, which will take place on April 7-8 in downtown Baton Rouge, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge announced this morning.

The free festival, which takes place along the Mississippi River between the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and Belle of Baton Rouge, is returning for the second year. This year’s theme is “Baton Rouge to Brazil: Where the Mississippi meets the Amazon.”

“Ebb and Flow brings out what is best about Baton Rouge,” says Arts Council President and CEO Renee Chatelain. “This multi-faceted, free festival brands Louisiana’s capital city as one that is connected to the world, to the Mississippi River, and to individuals in a way that is appealing to visitors, tourists and residents alike through arts, culture and the economy.”

The lineup of live music, dance and arts events includes Brazilian entertainers Casa Samba and a world-renowned children’s showcase featuring Calliope Puppets, as well as The Hot Club of Baton Rouge, and Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Grandmaster Flash is the hip-hop pioneer who released his groundbreaking hit, “The Message,” in 1982. Called the “Queen of Percussion,” Sheila E collaborated with artists such as Prince, Phil Collins and Cyndi Lauper for decades, and more recently, Beyoncé.

