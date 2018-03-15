Grand jury indicts four, one on negligent homicide, in Maxwell Gruver death

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned indictments in the case of LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver, who died in an alleged hazing incident last September at the Phi Delta Theta house, where he was a pledge, WAFB TV reports.

Four of the 10 men allegedly involved in the incident were indicted, including one— Matthew Alexander Naquin—who was charged with negligent homicide. Three others were indicted on hazing charges, including Patrick Forde, Sean Paul Gott, and Ryan Isto.

Negligent homicide is a felony crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years. Naquin’s bond was set at $10,000.

Hazing is a misdemeanor charge.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, September 13, 2017. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirmed Gruver’s blood alcohol content was.495 at the time of his death, which is more than six times the legal limit.

LSU, which has tightened its policies concerning hazing and other activities related to Greek life, is expected to issue a statement this afternoon. Also, at least two anti-hazing bills are making their way through the Louisiana Legislature.

Naquin’s attorney could not be reached for comment in time for publication. Read the full story from WAFB.