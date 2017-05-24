Edwards delivers Pence letter addressing Louisiana’s concerns about Trump budget proposal

Governor John Bel Edwards today greeted Vice President Mike Pence with a letter that outlines areas of concern the state has about President Donald Trump’s recently released budget.

WBRZ-TV reports Edwards focused on Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion, citing Pence’s own decision to expand Medicaid for Indiana during his tenure as governor.

“I shared my concerns with the vice president about the administration’s budget proposal, and I promised to work with him and President Trump to craft a plan that doesn’t unfairly target our state, but achieves our shared goal of fiscal responsibility,” Edwards says in a statement.

The governor’s letter also says Trump’s proposal to eliminate the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act would negatively impact the state’s economy.

Pence touted Trump’s proposed budget and efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act during at speech at Cajun Industries in Port Allen today. The Associated Press reports Pence also met with business leaders during his visit to Baton Rouge. He stopped at the at the rebuilt home of Jimmy and Olive Morgan, both in their 70s. Pence and President Donald Trump met them last year in the aftermath of the August flooding, during the presidential campaign.

