Edwards concedes he goofed in saying Amazon coming to Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he misspoke Wednesday, when he said on his monthly radio show, “Ask the Governor,” that Louisiana has landed a regional Amazon distribution center.

In a written statement this afternoon, Edwards says, “In fielding a call from a listener on my radio show this week concerning a possible distribution project in Louisiana, I spoke from memory regarding such a project. While Louisiana has had discussions with Amazon about this project there is presently not a definitive project in the works for the company.”

Baton Rouge developer Richard Preis told Daily Report this morning he was contacted by a site selection consultant in 2016 about a possible location for such a facility, which he later learned was Amazon.

Preis says the company wanted a site that was at least 300 acres and was five minutes from the airport. The consultants were interested in Preis’ mixed-use development, Howell Place, in north Baton Rouge, but it didn’t have enough available land.

Preis also showed them other locations but says the deal ultimately fell through. He says he later learned that Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama, were among the 20 or so other cities Amazon was mulling for the facility, and that Baton Rouge lost out because of its inadequate infrastructure, poor education system and relatively small airport.

Since July, the rapidly expanding Amazon has announced three new regional distribution centers in Utah, Michigan and Ohio. It is also searching for a second U.S. headquarters location, which state and local officials have said they’d love to snag, though it’s unlikely at best.

Edwards says in his statement that state economic development officials, “will continue to maintain relationships with Amazon personnel and consultants and attempt to strongly position Louisiana for relevant projects currently under consideration in the future.”

