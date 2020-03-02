Got your tickets? Three weeks until the Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala

Tickets are now available for Business Report’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame, set for Tuesday, March 24.

The gala honors leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live.

Those who will be honored by Business Report and Junior Achievement:

Hall of Fame Laureates

Charlie D’Agostino

Peggy Scott

Businessperson of the Year

John D’Angelo, president and CEO, Investar Bank

Young Businessperson of the Year

Craig Gehring, founder and CEO, MasteryPrep

Company of the Year (100 or more employees)

CC’s Coffee House

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees)

Gatorworks

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March issue of Business Report. Individual tickets to the March gala at the Crowne Plaza are $85 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $850. The event is presented by Capital One, Franklin and Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs. Get tickets.