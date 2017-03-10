Goodwill store slated for O’Neal Lane

A vacant tract of land at 2435 O’Neal Lane, near North Li Rocchi Drive, will soon be the site of a Goodwill store.

Developers John Lund and Nick Xiao, founders of N&J Land Company, are building the 10,050-square-foot, single-story thrift store at the site. Permits were pulled on Feb. 27, and construction is expected to begin next week.

Lund says construction of the new store could take about 120 days to complete and will cost $865,000.

Neither Lund nor his company will be involved with the operation of the store. However, the developer says his company did select and purchase the O’Neal Lane site for Goodwill.

“The nearest one is in Denham Springs, so that was a good trade area for them,” he says.

Lund represents O’Neal Lane GW LLC, a limited liability company that bought the land from Kathy Chau LLC, represented by Khoa Dinh Chau, for roughly $698,000.

The deal was filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court on Tuesday, according to paperwork documenting the sale. Lund recently built a Goodwill store in Luling.

—Alexandria Burris