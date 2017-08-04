Good Samaritans in Baton Rouge area receiving medals today for heroics during last August’s flood

The Coast Guard is giving medals to four good Samaritans for rescuing a woman and her dog during historic flooding in Louisiana last summer, a dramatic scene captured on video.

David Phung will receive a Silver Lifesaving Medal during a ceremony today in Baton Rouge. Brandon Barrett, Jason Dixon and Robbie Reynold will get Meritorious Public Service medals.

Phung jumped off a boat and ripped open the top of a convertible to rescue Hailey Brouillette as the car sank into the water on Aug. 16, 2016—then dipped down to save her poodle mix, Sassy.

Video of the rescue, shot by WAFB-TV, has had millions of YouTube views.

Phung and Brouillette reunited several weeks after the rescue, with help from a Red Cross volunteer who befriended Brouillette at a shelter.