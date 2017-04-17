‘It’s going to be tough’ to pass tax hikes, state Rep. James says

Baton Rouge state Rep. Ted James today stumped for the governor’s tax agenda for the ongoing legislative session, but said he is unsure whether the conservative House Ways and Means Committee will agree on any tax hikes.

“It’s going to be tough,” James, a Democrat, said after wide-ranging remarks at the Press Club of Baton Rouge’s weekly luncheon. “Nothing seems to have quite gained a lot of traction.”

James, who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, where tax increases must start in the legislative process, remained undecided on a proposed commercial activity tax. That bill is the cornerstone of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ tax agenda and would raise somewhere between $800 million to $900 million per year by taxing certain companies’ gross receipts at 0.35%. That money would replace a temporary increase to the state sales tax, which expires next year, leaving the state with a looming budget shortfall of more than $1.2 billion.

State Rep. Sam Jones, a Democrat from Franklin and an Edwards ally, is expected to file the CAT legislation today. The general idea has received a less-than-friendly reception in the Legislature, especially in the House of Representatives, but Edwards’ administration has been working on gaining support.

“I’m not necessarily against it yet,” James said about the CAT, adding he had not yet seen the actual bill. “I’ve heard no on some of the proposals that are out there already, so if not those, then what?”

Many of Edwards’ proposals come from a task force that spent last year studying the state’s tax code before issuing sweeping recommendations. But Edwards’ CAT idea—also known as a gross receipts tax—was not a recommendation from the task force, and is a unique model used by only a handful of other states. Texas is currently considering whether to repeal its gross receipts tax.

James also touted his police reform bills, which he said are a response to last summer in Baton Rouge, when police shot and killed Alton Sterling and a lone gunman subsequently shot six law enforcement officers, killing three.

One bill would cap the amount of paid leave for an officer who kills someone at 60 days; after 60 days, the officer would be placed on unpaid leave until the investigation into the death is over. The officer would receive back pay if they are found not guilty.

Another proposal would increase the amount of training police have to complete to keep their certification. That bill would require officers to complete 400 hours of training each year to maintain Police Officer Standards and Training Council certification.

“This is not a punishment—I’ll never tell you we don’t need law enforcement,” James said. “But one bad apple spoils a bunch. We can’t afford to have bad apples on the police force.”

—Sam Karlin