Going bankrupt is expensive for small businesses
Small businesses facing financial hardship often can’t afford the cost of filing for bankruptcy, eroding the power of one of the country’s economic safety nets, The Wall Street Journal reports.
A panel of bankruptcy experts urged members of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee to change the rules so that small businesses get a better shot at survival by filing for chapter 11 protection.
A small business filing for bankruptcy protection often costs between $100,000 to $300,000—figures that can as much as double, say lawyers, in cases where there are creditor disputes.
Today’s hearing put a spotlight on the challenges faced by smaller companies. Roughly 90% of companies in chapter 11 protection have less than $10 million worth of property or debt, said Maine bankruptcy lawyer Robert Keach.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!