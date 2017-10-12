Gissel to be named chief administrative officer

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is expected to name realtor Darryl Gissel as the city’s new chief administrative officer this morning.

Broome is holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference at City Hall, where she is also expected to give an update on the search for a new police chief. Daily Report first learned of Gissel’s hire on Wednesday evening. He declined to comment, except to say, “I have always offered my support and help to the mayor.”

Gissel ran against Broome as a non-party candidate in the 2016 mayor’s race, and he later served on one of her transition teams.

Gissel will be the second CAO Broome has hired since taking office in January. In April, she hired Troy Bell, an out-of-state applicant who resigned five days later after it was discovered that he lied about his credentials on his resume.

Former Southern University Chancellor James Llorens has been serving as CAO interim.