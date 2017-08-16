Get wine, beer at the new Skyline Club at Tiger Stadium

Looking for club seating at LSU football games but don’t want to shell out several hundred dollars for a ticket? LSU is now rolling out a more affordable option—the Skyline Club—for $45 to $120, depending on the game this season.

Fans in the Skyline Club won’t get air conditioning—it’s open air seating—but they will get an all-you-can-eat meal included in the price of the ticket, along with wine and beer for purchase, according to an LSU news release.

“We are excited to be able to offer this new concept in Tiger Stadium to our fans,” LSU Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva says in a statement. “The new Skyline Club will provide an affordable club-level experience for fans, while also giving us an opportunity to continue to enhance and provide unique ways to entertain them.”

The new seating option—located atop the south deck of Tiger Stadium—will accommodate 1,500 fans.

LSU earlier this year said it was working hard to get a beer garden in Tiger Stadium, despite longstanding SEC rules that bar schools from selling alcohol at home games. Only the stadium club and suites—and now the Skyline Club—can serve alcohol, as they technically are separate structures from Tiger Stadium.

Officials in March said they had hoped to have a beer garden in place this fall for fans not in the premium-level sections.

Check out more options for tickets and parking.