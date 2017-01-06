General Informatics acquiring Teknarus

General Informatics is continuing to expand, this time with the acquisition of a fellow Baton Rouge-based IT firm. General Informatics—which in October broke ground on a new $20 million headquarters called @Highland at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard—announced this morning that it has acquired assets of Teknarus LLC.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor were details on the specific assets General Informatics is picking up from Teknarus.

Founded in 2000, Teknarus provides full-range IT solutions from software support to website development. Last year, it acquired the assets of InfiniEDGE Software. Specifics of the agreement were not released, but Teknarus says in this morning’s announcement that the InfiniEDGE purchase gave it a strong portfolio of websites, software development and design services.

General Informatics says it has transformed IT departments at businesses with a pay-for-performance approach. With the Teknarus acquisition, General Informatics says it’s hoping to apply the same approach to its marketing services.

Marketing, the company notes, is increasingly becoming more data driven and analytical in nature. General Informatics says combining the quantitative skills of its software development team with the design skills of newly acquired talent will give it an advantage in the digital marketing realm.

“Teknarus and InfiniEDGE teams have brought creative talent to General Informatics and combined with our intelligence team we can now bring the ‘Moneyball’ approach to marketing,” General Informatics CEO Mo Vij says in a prepared statement. “The marketing executives in Louisiana can now get a true data-driven marketing team that supports and shows results through bottom-line numbers without having to hire expensive out-of-state companies.”

Teknarus President Devin Zito says the partnership will strengthen the companies at their core and align their expanded resources for future growth. InfiniEDGE CEO Czarina Walker adds its customers will benefit from the larger team of talent representing a full scope of technology services.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 2001, General Informatics has additional offices in Lafayette, New Orleans and the San Francisco area.