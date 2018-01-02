General Informatics acquires Walker-based TC Telecom

Baton Rouge-based General Informatics has acquired Walker-based telecommunications firm TC Telecom in a deal that closed on Dec. 29, the companies announced this morning. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

General Informatics CEO Mohit “Mo” Vij calls the acquisition strategic, adding that TC Telecom’s management and values aligned with the Baton Rouge company.

TC Telecom is a full-service telecommunications company founded in 2003. The company provides data, voice and video services to university campuses and businesses across Louisiana, and is experienced in the installation of fiber-optic, low-voltage and high-speed data network infrastructure. The acquisition will help General Informatics become more efficient at connecting security, access control, HVAC and lighting to the central IT system.

“TC Telecom has been installing sensors and controls. Combined with our software and cloud skills we can create truly connected ‘smart buildings’ as we just did for our HQ at @Highland,” Vij says in a statement. “When one network can run everything, from IT, phones, AV, security cameras, lights and access control in an integrated manner, new processes can be enabled that can result in significant savings.”

General Informatics expects commercial smart buildings to grow in popularity like smart devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home.

TC Telecom will relocate from Walker to General Informatic’s @Highland mixed-use development at Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Construction of the $20 million, 45,000-square-foot building is nearing completion and General Informatics has started to move in, Vij says.

TC Telecom President Denver Cassels will join General Informatics as vice president of its newly-created telecom division, says Vij.