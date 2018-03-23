Game on: New sports festival coming to Baton Rouge this June

Obstacle course events, bike time trials, trail runs, rockwall competition, off-road mountain biking, a scavenger hunt and more are to be a part of a new sports-centered festival launching in Baton Rouge this summer.

The Louisiana Sports Festival will take place June 9-10 at BREC’s Farr Park on River Road, Visit Baton Rouge announced this morning. A total of 10 sporting events will take place over the weekend festival, as well as live music on Friday and Saturday night, RV and primitive tent camping, and activities for children and adults.

Baton Rouge Parents magazine is co-sponsoring a Kid’s Zone at the festival, which will include inflatables, a rock wall, kid’s obstacle course and more.

Get complete details at the festival website.