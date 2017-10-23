From FUSE to SASSO: Why Stan Levy rebranded his Baton Rouge advertising firm

Stan Levy has long been passionate about building and strengthening brands. But when it came to rebranding FUSE, the advertising firm he launched in 2011, Levy encountered a new challenge.

“The name change and rebrand had been part of a larger strategic plan for my company for nearly two years; however, staying very busy with client work proved to be challenging to focus on our own brand,” he tells Business Report in the new Executive Spotlight feature.

After exploring a number of new names, Levy finally settled on SASSO, a Latin term meaning “rock” or “foundation.” Sasso also is Levy’s middle name, and the word has been in his family for four generations.

Levy spent about three months building the new brand before launching in May.

“We found it far more challenging than you would think to work on our own brand,” he says. “Allowing an outside point of view and expertise to assist you with the branding process makes it much more manageable and effective. Often, clients are too close to it and can’t see all the opportunities that can be discovered by an outside perspective.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Levy. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

You’re taking me out to a business lunch in the Capital Region. Where are we going and what do you recommend I order?

“I’m very particular with the type of personality and taste of who I am taking to lunch. If we want more of a laid back atmosphere, any Walk-On’s location hits the spot, especially with the Voodoo Shrimp or Hickory Burger. I love to go to Bin 77 at Perkins Rowe as they have a great lunch and is quiet. You can’t go wrong with the Steak & Gruyere Flatbread. Of course, if I’m looking for the power play then a steak from Ruth’s Chris is always a favorite.”

Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.